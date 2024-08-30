El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Andy Cabrera for Remainder of 2024 Season

August 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC today announced it had extended the contract of forward Andy Cabrera through the end of the 2024 USL Championship season. The club had previously signed Cabrera to a 25-day contract on August 2.

"El Paso made me feel like a part of the family instantly," Cabrera said. "As an attacking player, my job is to provide goals and assists so definitely the goal is to contribute to the team in that aspect and help win games. I believe we can do great things in the final stretch of the season and I'm super excited to fight with this group."

Since joining the Locos, Cabrera has contested 336 minutes in five matches, starting in the last three. The forward has been a threatening presence for El Paso, creating nine chances and recording five shots while also going 6-for-9 in tackles.

