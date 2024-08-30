Battery Travel to Texas for San Antonio Duel

August 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery head to the Lone Star State to face San Antonio FC on Sat., Aug. 31, to close out the month. Kickoff at Toyota Field is 9 p.m. ET and the match will stream on ESPN+.

Charleston and San Antonio meet for the first and only time of the regular season this year.

The Battery (15W-4L-7D, 52pts) head to Texas following a commanding 6-0 victory over Orange County SC last weekend. Nick Markanich recorded a hat trick and MD Myers notched a brace off the bench to lead Charleston to their second 6-0 result of the season. It was also the fourth time the Battery scored at least five goals in a match this year, a feat they achieved only once last season.

San Antonio (6W-12L-6D, 24pts) are looking to bounce back in their return home after suffering a 1-0 road loss to Sacramento Republic FC last match. San Antonio nearly held on to salvage a point but Russell Cicerone scored at the tail end of the game to make the difference. The Texas outfit have one win in their last six contests.

In the league standings, Charleston are second in the Eastern Conference and San Antonio are 11th in the Western Conference.

Storylines of the Match

Aiming to Avenge - Likely on the mind of many involved in Saturday's match will be last year's 0-7 result dealt by San Antonio against Charleston last season. Suffice it to say, the Battery will be aiming to atone for that night when they meet with San Antonio for the first time since that night. San Antonio leads the brief all-time series with two wins across both matches.

M&M Boys Nearing Record - Nick Markanich and MD Myers have been the league's top-scoring duo for virtually the entire campaign with a combined 37 goals this year in Championship play. Markanich and Myers are three goals away from setting a new record for the most goals scored by an attacking partnership in a Championship regular season. They would surpass the current record of 39 set by Solomon Asante and Adam Jahn of Phoenix Rising FC in 2019. Eight games remain in the regular season for Charleston.

Markanich Chasing History - There aren't enough words to describe Markanich's incredible season so far, but two major records are on the horizon that are well within his reach. With 24 goals, Markanich is two tallies away from setting a new record for most goals in a USL Championship regular season. He is also four goals away from setting a new single-season record for most goals scored in a Charleston Battery campaign across all competition, held by Paul Conway's 27 in 2001.

Haul of POTW Awards - With his hat trick against Orange County, Markanich completed a season haul (four) of Championship Player of the Week awards. He won the honors for Weeks 6, 8, 18 and 25, along with a staggering nine selections to the Team of the Week.

Grinwis Vying for Shutout Record - Not to be overshadowed, goalkeeper Adam Grinwis has had an equally strong season in goal for the Battery this year. The shot-stopper has nine clean sheets on the year, five away from tying the club record of 14 in a single season, set twice by Dusty Hudock (2002 and 2003). Trey Muse came close to the record last year with 13.

Archer Approaching 150 - Battery skipper Leland Archer is approaching 150 USL Championship regular season appearances. He currently has 149 to his name.

Best of Luck, Bradyn! - Charleston's USL Academy signing Bradyn Cobb has departed the club to begin his college career at USC Upstate. The Charleston native and Oceanside Collegiate Academy alum was signed to an Academy contract earlier this year. The Battery thank Bradyn for his contributions to this team this season and wish him all the best in college!

Segbers Unavailable - Defender Mark Segbers will be unavailable for Saturday's contest while serving a one-match suspension for a red card picked up in the Orange County match.

MATCH INFO

San Antonio FC vs. Charleston Battery

Saturday, August 31 - 9 p.m. ET Kickoff

Toyota Field

HOW TO WATCH:

Saturday's match will stream on ESPN+ domestically and through the league's YouTube channel for free internationally.

