Whitecaps FC Launch Special Edition Black History Month Kit

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC proudly announced on Saturday, February 1 the launch of the Black History Month kit, featuring a striking design created in collaboration with acclaimed local artist Anthony Joseph. This special edition jersey celebrates the rich history, culture, and contributions of the Black community, both in Vancouver and across Canada.

As part of Black History Month, the 'Caps will wear their commemorative kits during their final two preseason matches in Marbella, Spain on Sunday, February 2 against FC LNZ Cherkasy and on Thursday, February 6 against IF Brommapojkarna. The team will also wear the kit in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup against Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa on Thursday, February 27 at BC Place.

"Black heritage is deeply ingrained in the history of this club, throughout our alumni, staff, fans, partners, and media," said Tosaint Ricketts, former Whitecaps FC player and current liaison of player and club engagement. "This is a time to recognize and celebrate those contributions, and we couldn't be prouder to work with Anthony to bring this connection to life."

Featuring premier partner TELUS across the chest, the Black History Month kit features a bold and unique design, incorporating elements that pay homage to African heritage and the Black community. The colour palette includes the traditional pan-African colours of red, yellow, green and black, as well as Kente patterns on the logo and numbers.

Joseph is a Vancouver-based artist known for his vibrant and thought-provoking work, which includes his nationally recognized Hogan's Alley mural for the Vancouver Mural Festival. Joseph drew inspiration from both the Black and Vancouver communities which he embedded through the patterns, colours and symbolism.

The neckline features "Black History, Canadian History", a quote from Jean Augustine. The first Black Canadian woman to serve as a federal Minister of the Crown and a Member of Parliament: "Black history is not just for black people. Black history is Canadian history."

The jock tag includes a hummingbird - the official bird of the City of Vancouver, and a prominent bird throughout several Caribbean nations from which our players trace their heritage.

"It's been incredible to work with Vancouver Whitecaps FC on this project," said Joseph. "With no restrictions, I could go all in on my jersey designs to create visuals that symbolize unity, pride and a celebration of Black culture. I hope it inspires open-dialogue and brings communities together."

As part of the launch, the club will continue to support EthÃ¡Â»ÂÃÂs Lab, a local non-profit innovation academy, with a community donation to help support their programs for Black students in technology.

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for club community initiatives to get their hands on this limited-edition piece of history.

