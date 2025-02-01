Inter Miami CF Signs Defender Maximiliano Falcón

February 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed defender Maximiliano Falcón from Chilean First Division champions Club Social y Deportivo Colo Colo to a contract through the 2028 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with an option for 2029. The Uruguayan center back bolsters the Club's defensive options ahead of the 2025 season pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Falcón, 27, joins Inter Miami from current Chilean top-flight champions Colo Colo (2020 to 2024), and has also previously played for Club Atlético Rentistas (2019 to 2020) in his native Uruguay. In all, he's racked up 195 appearances throughout his career at club level, including 24 in the prestigious CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, recording 10 goals and two assists. The center back also provides winning experience to the Club's back line having won seven titles, one with Rentistas and six with Colo Colo.

"I'm thrilled to join such an important club like Inter Miami for this first chapter of my career playing outside of South America. My goal is to give my all to help the Club and my new teammates succeed and win titles," said Falcón.

The Paysandú, Uruguay native began his career developing as a youth academy player for Club Nacional de Football before joining CA Rentistas and making his professional debut in May 2019. Falcón subsequently made 37 total appearances across all competitions for Rentistas, scoring twice in the process and helping Rentistas win the Uruguayan First Division Torneo Apertura title in the 2020 season.

In October 2020, the defender signed for Chilean powerhouse Colo Colo. He went on to establish himself as a valuable player for Colo Colo, making 158 appearances across all competitions from 2020 to 2024, while contributing eight goals and two assists and helping El Cacique win six titles: two Chilean First Division Titles (2022, 2024), two Chile Cup titles (2021, 2023), and two Chilean Super Cup titles (2022, 2024). Most recently, Falcón made 41 appearances for Colo Colo across all competitions in 2024, scoring twice and helping the team win two titles.

Internationally, Falcón represented Uruguay at the youth level. The defender made seven appearances for Uruguay's U-20 national team, scoring once.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.