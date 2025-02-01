Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Hoyeon Jung

February 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the club has signed South Korean midfielder Hoyeon Jung from Gwangju FC to a three-year contract through December of 2027, with a club option for 2028. He will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"Hoyeon is a versatile, dynamic midfielder adding additional competition and options into our midfield," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad. "Minnesota United welcomes Hoyeon and we look forward to seeing his impact with our team this season, along with his continued growth in this new chapter of his professional career."

"I am truly delighted to join Minnesota United FC. I am excited for this new challenge and grateful for the opportunity to grow alongside the team. I will do my best to contribute and develop as a player in this new environment," said MNUFC midfielder Hoyeon Jung. "Minnesota is a highly competitive MLS club with outstanding players and coaching staff. I sincerely appreciate the club's trust in me and will work hard to showcase my best performance to the fans. I will strive to improve my game and be a valuable asset to the team, and I am eager to give my all on the pitch and repay the support with my performances. I look forward to the passionate support of the fans!"

Hoyeon Jung, a 24-year-old midfielder, joins Minnesota United from Gwangju FC of South Korea's top soccer league. During his time with Gwangju FC (2022-2025), he made 113 game appearances, notching three goals and providing 14 assists. Notably in 2023, Jung was named the K League 1 Young Player of the Year.

Before joining Gwangju FC, Jung spent two years at Dankook University in South Korea from 2019-2021. At Dankook, He made one game appearance, playing 75 minutes in the 2019 Korea Cup. In his youth, Jung played for Gwangju FC U18 squad from 2016-2018.

Internationally, Jung has earned call-ups for South Korea's senior national team, U23 and the Olympic squads. The midfielder made his senior-team debut during an AFC 2026 World Cup Qualifier match against Thailand in March of 2024, playing 16 minutes. Jung was also a member of the U23 team that won the gold medal during the 2023 Asian Games, featuring in every game of the tournament. Across all competitions, he's made 10 game appearances internationally.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs midfielder Hoyeon Jung from Gwangju FC to a three-year contract through December of 2027, with a club option for 2028. He will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

VITALS

Hoyeon Jung

Position: Midfielder

Date of birth: 9/28/2000 (24 years old)

Height: 5'11"

Birthplace: Mokpo, Jeollanam, South Korea

Citizenship: South Korea

Previous Club: Gwangju FC

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.