Charlotte FC Defender Joao Pedro Joins Rio Ave FC on Loan
February 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC defender Joao Pedro has joined Portuguese club Rio Ave FC on loan through July 1, 2025.
"A loan move for JP is the best option for his professional development at this time in his career," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "The Portuguese league is highly competitive and a great environment for him to play games and grow as a player. Everyone at Club wishes him well for the months ahead in Portugal."
Pedro originally joined the organization for Crown Legacy and made seven appearances for Charlotte FC in 2024.
Transaction: Charlotte FC defender Joao Pedro joins Rio Ave FC on loan through July 1, 2025.
