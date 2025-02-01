LA Galaxy Acquire $4,000,000 from Sporting KC in Exchange for Forward Dejan Joveljić

February 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired $4,000,000 from Sporting Kansas City in exchange for forward Dejan Joveljić.

Joveljić, 25, recorded 44 goals and 18 assists in 122 appearances (64 starts) across all competitions (Leagues Cup, MLS Regular Season, MLS Cup Playoffs, U.S. Open Cup) in four seasons with the LA Galaxy (2021-24), helping the club win its sixth MLS Cup after recording the game-winning goal in the 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls at Dignity Health Sports Park on Dec. 7.

The Bijeljina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, native recorded 21 goals and eight assists in 33 matches played (28 starts) across all competitions for LA during the 2024 campaign. Notably, Joveljić logged six goals and two assists in five matches played (5 starts) for the Galaxy during the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Joveljić finished the 2023 campaign with six goals and five assists in 37 matches played (20 starts) across all competitions for LA. In his second season with the club, Joveljić ranked second on the team with 15 goals scored and logged three assists in 38 matches played (10 starts) across all competitions during the 2022 season.

After joining the Galaxy from Eintracht Frankfurt in Aug. 2021, Joveljić logged two goals and two assists in 716 minutes of action across 14 appearances (6 starts) during the 2021 MLS Regular Season. The Serbian National Team forward's four game-winning goal contributions (3 GWG, 1 GWA) during the 2024 postseason is tied for the most game-winning goal contributions in a single postseason in MLS history. Joveljić ranks tied for ninth all-time in Galaxy history with 36 goals scored in 106 MLS Regular Season games played. Additionally, his six goals scored during the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs ranks tied for the second-highest goal tally in a single postseason in MLS history behind only Carlos Ruiz (8).

At the international level, Joveljić has tallied two goals in seven appearances (5 starts) for the Serbian National Team since making his debut for his country against Jamaica in June of 2021.

Transaction: LA Galaxy acquire $4,000,000 from Sporting Kansas City in exchange for forward Dejan Joveljić on Feb. 1, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.