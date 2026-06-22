White Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Brandon White has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 15-21, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. White is the second Jumbo Shrimp pitcher to earn a weekly honor in during the 2026 campaign.

In his fifth start of the season, White fired 7.0 one-hit innings with 11 strikeouts and did not issue a walk. He needed only 78 pitches against the Durham Bulls Friday night. After allowing a two-out single in the bottom of the first, White went on to retire 22 consecutive batters, ending his night with a three-batter seventh inning.

A native of Olympia, Washington, the 26-year-old pitcher was drafted by the Marlins in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB draft. After not pitching in 2022 due to injury, White made his Marlins organization debut in 2023. He split time between the FCL Marlins & Jupiter Hammerheads, totaling 10 appearances (six starts). In 2024, White pitched for Low-A Jupiter and High-A Beloit combining for 12 appearances across both levels.

After starting the 2026 campaign with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Washington-native made seven appearances (six starts) in Double-A, tossing 33.0 innings while allowing 11 runs (11 earned) on 26 hits with just five walks against 39 strikeouts. He was called up to Jacksonville on May 19, 2026 and has made five starts in Triple-A.

White is the third Jumbo Shrimp to earn a weekly award during the 2026 season. Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitchers Braxton Garrett (April 6-12) and Robby Snelling (April 27-May 3) took home International League Pitcher of the Week honors earlier this season.







International League Stories from June 22, 2026

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