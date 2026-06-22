Defying the Odds: A Celebration of America's 250th Anniversary

Published on June 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Professional boxing returns to ESL Ballpark on Tuesday, July 14, as "Defying The Odds: A Celebration of America's 250th Anniversary" brings an exciting night of seven bouts to downtown Rochester.

The card is headlined by former two-time Heavyweight World Champion Hasim "The Rock" Rahman (50-9-2, 41 KOs), who continues his pursuit of becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Rochester's own "Irish" Red Williams (10-2-1) will also be featured on the card, along with the United States debut of Italy's top-rated lightweight Pietro "Power" Loriga (17-1, 14 KOs).

Additional local fighters scheduled to compete include Rochester Fire Department heavyweight Richard "Riko" Hernandez, Webster welterweight Norberto Lopez (3-0-1, 3 KOs), and Rochester amateur standout Fynast Cummings, a nine-time national champion and the 2026 National Golden Gloves Champion, who is expected to make his professional debut.

The event is promoted by J Payne Promotions and Tavern Boxing Associates. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, the Lou Gramm Foundation, and Foodlink.

The first bout is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available now at RedWingsBaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 22, 2026

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