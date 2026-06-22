Sox Conclude First Half Over .500

Published on June 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - The Worcester Red Sox (36-35) pounded out a season-high 15 hits and Jason Delay drove in a career-high six runs en route to a 12-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (35-40) to close out the first half on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. With the win, the WooSox earn a series split and finish the first half one game over .500.

Vinny Capra got the WooSox offense going two batters into the game when he launched his 5th home run of the season, a solo shot to left field off IronPigs starter Kolby Allard, to give the WooSox a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the 3rd the WooSox took advantage of a Lehigh Valley miscue to pad their advantage. With runners at first and second and two outs Kristian Campbell reached on a throwing error by IronPigs third baseman Otto Kemp to load the bases, and Delay followed with a bases-clearing double to left center to increase the WooSox lead to 4-0. Matt Thaiss lined the very next pitch to left center for his own two-base hit to drive in Delay to make it 5-0 Worcester.

The IronPigs got three runs against Worcester starter Jack Anderson, but the WooSox answered right back with a pair of runs in the top of the 5th inning. Braiden Ward got the inning started with a bunt single and advanced to third base on a base hit to right field by Capra. After a strikeout, Delay then lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in Ward to give the WooSox a 6-3 lead and Thaiss followed with a triple down the right field line to score Capra to make it 7-3.

The WooSox blew the game open with five runs in the top of the 8th inning to increase their advantage to 12-3. Max Ferguson and Tyler McDonough each had RBI singles in the frame, Capra added a sacrifice fly, and Delay had the big blow: a two-run triple to set a new career high with 6 RBIs.

The 12 runs scored by the WooSox was the most they've tallied since scoring 19 runs at St. Paul on March 31.

WooSox pitching, meanwhile, held the Lehigh Valley offense down after their three-run bottom of the 4th. Anderson, Tyler Samaniego, Devin Sweet, Wyatt Olds and Joe LaSorsa combined to allow just two baserunners over the final 5.2 innings to finish off the victory. They combined to retire 17 of the final 19 IronPig hitters.

Anderson (2-3) picked up the win for the WooSox allowing three runs on four hits over 5.0 innings while striking out four. Allard (2-1) was saddled with the loss for Lehigh Valley allowing seven runs (three earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

With the first half of International League play now in the rearview mirror the WooSox begin the quest for their first ever postseason berth, and first since the PawSox went in 2014, with a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens to kick off the second half of play starting on Tuesday night at Polar Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 pm. The opener will feature a Taco & Tequila Tuesday presented by Teremana as well as an AARP Ticket Tuesday and Celebration of Juneteenth at Polar Park. Pregame coverage begins at 6:25 pm on the WooSox Radio Network.







International League Stories from June 22, 2026

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