Iowa Cubs Continue Two-Week Homestand against Buffalo

Published on June 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







The Iowa Cubs continue a two-week homestand on Tuesday at 6:38 P.M. against the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. From Dog Day, the Citizenship Ceremony, and the 10-year anniversary of the Chicago Cubs World Series celebration, the I-Cubs have several promotions and highlights as they continue International League play.

Tuesday, June 23 features Dog Day Presented by Iowa ARL, Star 102.5, Tito's Vodka, Paws and Pints, Bone-A-Patreat, and Flooring America. Bring man's best friend to the ballpark for a day of fun! The Dog Parade will take place approximately 15 minutes after gates open at 5:30 PM. Head to the first base side of the seating bowl to participate. The ballgame also features our Twos-Days promotion. Get two Upper Reserved tickets, two pizza slices, two 16oz domestic canned beers or bottled soft drinks for just $48. Redeem the offer at the Pizza Den down the first base side of the concourse.

Wednesday, June 24 is highlighted by our Noons at Noon promotion. Get an upper reserved ticket and two High Noons (12 oz.) for just $26 (after fees).

On Thursday, June 25, we will be hosting our annual Citizenship Ceremony, where several members of our community will officially become United States citizens. We will also be taking the field in our iconic powder blue Iowa Oaks jerseys. Fully Loaded Thursday allows fans to get an upper reserved ticket ($20 value) + a $15 food and beverage credit for just $25 (after fees).

Friday, June 26 features Margaritaville Night and our straw hat giveaway. The first 1,000 fans will go home with an Iowa Cubs straw hat. Be sure to stick around postgame for a special Friday Night Fireworks show presented by MediaCom.

On Saturday, June 27 we will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series victory. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a replica 2016 World Series Championship trophy! Mike Montgomery, who secured the last out of game 7 of the 2016 World Series, will make a special visit for a meet and greet and first pitch. Chicago's very own mascot Clark the Cub will join the fun. Fans can take a photo with the 2016 World Series trophy on the concourse. Come on down pregame for Catch on the Field presented by Des Moines Prep. Arrive right as the gates open and head to the end of the home dugout to access the field. We'll provide the baseballs, you bring the energy!

To wrap up the two week homestand on Sunday June 28, Zachary Freedom will perform pregame for fans. Then stick around postgame for Kids Run the Bases, presented By Blank Children's Hospital. Kids can take a lap around the bases. Enter through the gate at the far end of the visiting team dugout and will exit behind home plate.

Bike to the Ballpark ticket promotion presented by BikeWorld and Nutrl, offers fans to get an upper reserved ticket and a domestic draft (20 oz) or premium draft beer (16 oz) for just $24. The Family Fun Pack, presented by Coca Cola, gets you four upper reserved tickets, four Cubbie dogs, and four soft drinks (20oz) for $80 (after fees). You can call the ticket office to get additional tickets.

First pitch times are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, June 23: 6:38 P.M.

Wednesday, June 24: 12:08 P.M. (Marquee Sports Network)

Thursday, June 25: 6:38 P.M.

Friday, June 26: 7:08 P.M.

Saturday, June 27: 6:08 P.M.

Sunday, June 28: 1:08 P.M.

All media looking to cover any Iowa Cubs event can reach out to Peter Brooks at peterb@iowacubs.com. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from June 22, 2026

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