White, Lewis, Sanchez Pulverize Cardinals

August 10, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Springfield, MO-The Arkansas Travelers hit four home runs for the second straight night and Ricardo Sanchez dealt seven shutout innings in an 8-1 romp over the Springfield Cardinals. It marks the sixth consecutive victory for the Travs. Evan White and Kyle Lewis each hit a pair of homers, with White accounting for five runs batted in. Sanchez surrendered just three hits in his seven innings and retired the final 16 Cardinals to bat against him. He earned his league leading eighth win of the season.

Moments That Mattered

* White and Lewis homered two batters a part in the fourth inning to push the Travs lead from one to three.

* An inning later, White delivered a three-run shot to left field to double the lead again.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Donnie Walton: 3-5, 2 runs, 2B, 3B

* 1B Evan White: 3-5, 2 runs, 2 HR, 5 RBI

* LF Kyle Lewis: 2-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI

* LHP Ricardo Sanchez: Win, 7 IP, 3 H, 2 K, 85 pitches

News and Notes

* White's two homers (second time this season) and five driven in both matched career highs.

* Lewis' two homers matched his career best.

* Those are the fifth and sixth two-homer games of the season for a Travs player.

* Earlier in the day, catcher Joseph Odom was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma with catcher Nick Thurman joining the team from Class-A Modesto.

Up Next

The Travs look to stay hot as they send right-hander Justin Dunn (7-4, 3.75) to the mound Saturday night against lefty Evan Kruczynski (2-7, 5.86). First pitch in Springfield is at 6:10 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.