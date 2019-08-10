Travs Tripped in Springfield to Halt Streak

Springfield, MO-The Arkansas Travelers had their six game winning streak snapped in a 3-2 loss to the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday night. Rehabbing big leaguer Yadier Molina dove in the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Both teams were hitless with a runner in scoring position; Arkansas was 0-6 and Springfield was 0-10. Neither starting pitcher factored in the decision. Cardinals lefty Evan Kruczynski set a new career high with 11 strikeouts over 6.2 innings, giving up two runs, one earned. Justin Dunn also gave up two runs, one earned while striking out eight over five innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas tied it in the fifth on a throwing error by the first baseman while trying to get the ball to the pitcher covering at first.

* The Travs had the tying run thrown out at home plate in the 9th inning. Nick Zammarelli was just tagged out for the second out of the inning on Jordan Cowan's double into the left field corner.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Donnie Walton: 2-5, 2B, RBI

* 2B Jordan Cowan: 2-4, run, 2 2B

News and Notes

* Jake Haberer took the loss out of the Travs bullpen, the first loss by a Travs reliever since July 18.

* The Seattle Mariners promoted their top ranked prospect, outfielder Jarred Kelenic, from Class-A Modesto to the Travs on Saturday. He arrived during the game and did not play. In a corresponding move, outfielder Aaron Knapp was moved to Triple-A Tacoma

Up Next

Arkansas goes for the series win on Sunday night with left-hander Justus Sheffield (5-2, 1.49) on the mound against righty Angel Rondon (4-4, 3.12). First pitch is at 6:10 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

