Cordero Steers Riders to Fifth Consecutive Win
August 10, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Led by a three-RBI night from Andretty Cordero, the RoughRiders defeated Amarillo 6-2 Saturday night to win their fifth game in a row.
SYNOPSIS
* Cordero had an RBI in each of his first three at-bats, capped by a solo home run in the fifth. His three RBIs moved him into the league lead with 73 RBIs.
* A three-run third inning helped the Riders build an early 4-0 lead.
* Rehabber Yohander Mendez tossed three scoreless innings to earn the save.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Andretty Cordero: 3-for-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
* Leody Taveras: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R
* Yohander Mendez: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (S)
NEWS AND NOTES
* The Riders have allowed just nine runs during their current five-game winning streak.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Amarillo, Sunday, 6:05 pm
RHP Jason Bahr (1-3, 4.50) vs. RHP Ronald Bolanos (6-3, 4.60)
TV: Fox Sports SW, MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
