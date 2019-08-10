Growlin' Chickens Denied by Drillers

August 10, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark - After last night's walk-off win, the Northwest Arkansas Growlin' Chickens (46-69/15-32) were looking to go undefeated in their two games this year but they were denied by the Tulsa Drillers (64-53/27-21) by a 4-2 final on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark. As a result, the Growlin' Chickens finish their run at .500 as the Naturals return tomorrow afternoon.

Tulsa got the action started on Saturday night with a run in the top of the first. Drew Avans led off the game with a double to left-center and then advanced to third base on a groundout before scoring on a fielder's choice to shortstop by Chris Parmelee.

The game remained 1-0 until the home half of the second when Northwest Arkansas would answer with a run of their own. Gabriel Cancel walked to begin the frame and made his way to third before Angelo Castellano drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

The tie would be short-lived as the Drillers would regain their one-run lead on a Connor Wong RBI single in the top of the third. Wong struck again in his next at-bat as he began the sixth with a solo homer to give the visitors the lead at 3-1.

It was a 3-1 game until the ninth when both teams would add a run to their total. The Tulsa run replicated their tally from the first inning as Avans doubled again and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt before scoring on another sacrifice fly by Parmelee.

Emmanuel Rivera started the home half of the ninth off with a single before Drillers' reliever Stetson Allie walked two consecutive batters to load up the bases with no outs. Tulsa would call upon former 2018 Natural Luis Vasquez to try and escape the jam. Vasquez (S, 4) struck out the first batter he faced before giving up a long sacrifice fly to Blake Perkins. The Naturals' outfielder just missed a game-winner as he drove the first pitch he saw to the centerfield warning track. With runners at first and second, Vasquez got Dairon Blanco to strike out swinging to end the game and preserve the 4-2 win for Tulsa.

Edwin Uceta (W, 5-3) earned the win for the Drillers after holding the Growlin' Chickens to a run on five hits through 5.2 innings pitched. His counterpart, Gerson Garabito (L, 5-9) took the loss for Northwest Arkansas. The 23-year old right-hander threw the ball well in defeat as he gave up the three runs on six hits in 5.2 innings pitched while striking out six and issuing three walks.

Blanco, Cancel and Rivera each had multi-hit games accounting for the six hits by the Growlin' Chickens. Cancel finished the night with two doubles, which brings his total to 27 on the season while Blanco chipped in with his 17th double.

Northwest Arkansas will conclude their 4-game homestand with the series finale against the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers) tomorrow afternoon - Sunday, August 11th - when they revert back to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Gates will open at 1:00 p.m. for a Kids Eat FREE Sunday with Mercy Kids Run the Bases featuring Bark in the Ballpark presented by Gonesh® Pet-Safe Incense Sticks. Left-hander Dan Tillo (0-1, 3.27 ERA) will make his Arvest Ballpark debut for the Naturals as he faces fellow left-hander Leo Crawford (1-0, 0.00 ERA) of the Drillers. Catch the play-by-play action with the Voice of the Naturals Benjamin Kelly on KQSM - 92.1 The Ticket beginning at 1:45 p.m. for the Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, upcoming promotions, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.