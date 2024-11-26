What's Next for Messi & Miami?: MLS Playoff Reactions!

November 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Taylor Twellman reacts to Tata Martino's departure at Inter Miami and the the Conference-Semi Finals action for the MLS Cup Playoffs!

The Hudson River derby again proved to be a one sided affair as the New York Red Bulls shut out their rivals New York City for the 5th straight time in a knockout round competition game. The LA Galaxy ran rampant over Minnesota United, scoring 6 goals bringing their total to 15 in the playoffs and they've only played 3 games. Orlando City used their sellout crowd to their advantage and really putting a stopper to Atlanta United who didn't have a single shot on goal to get to their 1st conference final.

Then big one, 2019 was relived as the Seattle Sounders exercised their demons beating LAFC on the road in the playoffs just like they did 5 years ago.

After the biggest upset in MLS Cup playoff history, Tata Martino is out in Miami. The report is for personal reasons and I think there is some truth to that, but I also think the proof is in the pudding that there was something else.

How did they come to Javier Macherano's appointment that quickly? So much so that I heard this rumor in late September, which means that this was in the works for awhile. Nobody should be surprised that it's a friend of Messi's, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be skeptical of Mascherano's appointment.

