What You Need to Know in Condorstown: Edition 7

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - What's happening in Condorstown this week? A big add to the coaching staff was made, a baby was born, and a member of the 2017-18 Condors was signed.

MANSON JOINS COACHING STAFF ALONG WITH HOULE

The Condors unveiled Dave Manson as an assistant coach along with J-F Houle on Jay Woodcroft's staff today

Manson comes to the Condors from the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League where he helped develop first round NHL draft picks Leon Draisaitl and Josh Morrissey

He played 16 seasons in the NHL for seven teams and his 2,792 penalty minutes ranks 13th on the NHL all-time penalty minutes list

Houle enters his fifth season in Bakersfield and his fourth as an assistant coach

OILERS INK KEEGAN LOWE TO TWO-YEAR NHL DEAL

D Keegan Lowe signed a two-year, NHL contract with the Oilers on Sunday

The Edmonton, Alberta native had 14 points (2g-12a) in 52 games with the Condors last season and played two games with Edmonton

Click here to watch his end of season media availability discussing his first season in the Oilers organization

Stay alert all offseason long to player transactions by bookmarking the player tracker

MALONE WELCOMES BABY BANKS

Brad Malone welcomed his first child to the world on May 17 with the birth of son, Banks

Mom, Dad and baby are doing great; the Teddy Bear Toss goal scorer is under contract next season with the Oilers

GROUP COMMITMENTS ARE BEING SECURED FOR BEST DATES THIS SEASON

Group commitments are being taken for the upcoming 2018-19 season

Special group experiences include a fan-player tunnel, sit in the penalty box, on-ice picture, performances and more

To reserve your group and ensure you secure the best dates that fit your schedule, call 324-PUCK (7825) to speak with a Condors representative today

GAME 4 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL IS TONIGHT

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is tonight at 5 p.m. PT on NBC as the Washington Capitals hold a 2 games to 1 lead over the Vegas Golden Knights

In the American Hockey League, the Calder Cup Finals shift to Cedar Park for Game 3 on Tuesday as the Texas Stars evened the best-of-7 at one game apiece in Toronto on Saturday

In the ECHL, the Florida Everblades can take home the Kelly Cup on Wednesday as they lead the best-of-7, 3 games to 2, over the home-standing Colorado Eagles.

