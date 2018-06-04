Stockton Heat Announce Cail MacLean as Their New Head Coach

Calgary, AB - The Stockton Heat, Calgary's American Hockey League affiliate, announced today that Cail MacLean will take over the head coaching reigns after serving as the assistant coach last season. The remaining Stockton coaching staff will be announced in the coming weeks.

MacLean, a native of Middleton, Nova Scotia, started his coaching career at the conclusion of his playing career in the ECHL with South Carolina and won the Kelly Cup as the Stingrays assistant coach in 2008-09. He was then promoted to head coach for the 2009-10 season and spent two years as the Stingrays bench boss before joining the Flames AHL affiliate Abbotsford Heat as an assistant coach between 2011-13. He became the head coach for the Flames ECHL affiliate in Adirondack for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons before returning to the AHL as the Stockton Heat assistant coach last season.

The 41-year-old had a 15-year playing career that started in 1993 with the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs where he spent the following four seasons. He went on to play 747 professional games spanning 11 years between the AHL, IHL and ECHL highlighted with a trip to the ECHL Kelly Cup finals in 2000-01 where he captained the Trenton Titans.

Cail MacLean and his wife Keri have a daughter Ashton.

