Heat Announce Cail MacLean as New Head Coach

Calgary, AB - The Stockton Heat, Calgary's American Hockey League affiliate, announced today that Cail MacLean will take over the head coaching reigns after serving as the assistant coach last season. The remaining Stockton coaching staff will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are very pleased to name Cail today to take the helm in Stockton, as he brings a pedigree for winning and an understanding of how to develop prospects and build relationships with players," Flames Assistant General Manager Brad Pascall said. "He brings years of experience to the table, strong communication, and an in-depth knowledge of the priority in developing Calgary prospects."

MacLean, a native of Middleton, Nova Scotia, started his coaching career in the ECHL with South Carolina as an assistant coach the year after he retired from playing with the Stingrays in 2007-08. He was then promoted to head coach for the 2009-10 season and spent two years as the Stingrays bench boss before joining the Flames AHL affiliate Abbotsford Heat as an assistant coach between 2011-13. He became the head coach for the Flames ECHL affiliate in Adirondack for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, posting a 79-48-17 record with the club before returning to the AHL as the Stockton Heat assistant coach last season.

"It's an honor for me to have the Flames organization put their trust in me to develop prospects that can become contributors on the Flames while also maintain a high standard of winning hockey games," MacLean said. "I'd like to thank Brad Treliving, Brad Pascall and Craig Conroy for their support, as well as the entire organization. I'd also like to thank our staff here in Stockton, including Ryan Huska, for their support last season. I'm very excited to move forward here in Stockton."

In total, MacLean has a 157-96-35 record as a Head Coach in the ECHL with South Carolina and Adirondack and has made the postseason in all four seasons.

The 41-year-old had a 15-year playing career that started in 1993 with the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs where he spent the following four seasons. He went on to play 747 professional games spanning 11 years between the AHL, IHL and ECHL highlighted with a trip to the ECHL Kelly Cup finals in 2000-01 where he captained the Trenton Titans.

Cail MacLean and his wife Keri have a daughter Ashton.

