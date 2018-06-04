Binghamton Devils to Host Open House on Saturday, July 21
June 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Devils are excited to invite fans to their Open House on Saturday, July 21, from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. inside Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.
This free event will allow fans to have the chance to be in the Binghamton Devils 2018-19 television commercial, win a free SkyBox night, and tour the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.
More activities and guess will also be added to the event in the coming weeks.
The Open House will include: * Lock in your FREE New Jersey Devils NHL ticket for 2018-19 * The chance to be in a Binghamton Devils television commercial * FREE Skybox Giveaway (Must pre-register and be present to win) * FREE New Jersey Devils Ticket Giveaway * FREE Devils Dozen Membership Giveaway * FREE Binghamton Devils Jersey Giveaway * FREE Games & Activities * FREE Locker Room Tours * Audition Signup: National Anthem Singers and Mascot * Merchandise & Equipment Sale * Select Your Very Own Seat
Fans can RSVP to the event HERE and be automatically entered to win a Skybox Suite at the Open House.
The Devils will open up the 2018-19 season at home on Saturday, October 6 at 7:05 p.m.
For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.
