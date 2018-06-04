Monsters in the Community Weekly: June 4, 2018
June 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Monday the team's Summer Tour schedule for the week of June 4, 2018, featuring stops in Hudson, tomorrow at 11:00 am, as well as a visit to Lakewood on Sunday, June 10th at 1:00 pm.
The Monsters' annual Summer Tour, long a staple of the team's offseason calendar, is one of the organization's foremost annual grassroots marketing initiatives and will feature stops at approximately 30 Northeast Ohio community events from May to September. The fan-interactive hockey tour will feature the Monsters' slap shot inflatable, a new 'Skee-Puck' interactive game, temporary tattoos, spray hair paint, Monsters fan giveaways, synthetic ice shots on goal, and more! Additionally, fans can expect special appearances throughout the Summer Tour from Monsters mascot Sully and the Monsters Hockey Girls.
Please see below for more details on this weekend's Summer Tour stops:
What: Fun at First & Main
When: Tuesday, June 5th
11:00am-1:00pm
Where: 43 Village Way
Hudson, OH 44236
What: Taste of Lakewood
When: Sunday, June 10th
1:00pm-4:00pm
Where: Madison Park
13029 Madison Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
Full details on the 2018 Monsters Summer Tour, including an updated list of dates and events, can be found at www.clevelandmonsters.com/summertour.
The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliates of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
