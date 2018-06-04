Condors Add Dave Manson as Assistant Coach

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that Dave Manson has been named an assistant coach. He joins Jean-François (J-F) Houle on staff for new head coach Jay Woodcroft.

Manson, 51, has worked with the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League (WHL) since 2011 as both an assistant and associate coach. It was his second stint with the Raiders after being an assistant coach with the team from 2002-09. During his most recent time with the Raiders he helped develop first-round NHL selections C Leon Draisaitl (#3, EDM, 2014), D Josh Morrissey (#13, WPG, 2013), and C Mark McNeill (#18, CHI, 2011). In his first stint in Prince Albert, he helped develop first-round selection C Kyle Chipchura (#18, MTL, 2004).

As a player, the Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native played 1,103 NHL games for Chicago, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Phoenix, Montreal, Dallas, and Toronto. The d-man notched 390 points (102g-288a) and 2,792 penalty minutes over his 16-year NHL career. His penalty minutes total is 13th most all-time in NHL history. He was drafted in the 1st round, 11th overall of the 1985 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. His son Josh has played four seasons on the blue line for the Anaheim Ducks.

Houle, 43, enters his fourth season as an assistant coach in Bakersfield after one season as the Condors Head Coach for their final year in the ECHL in 2014-15. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Clarkson University (NCAA - Division 1) from 2003-10. Following his time at Clarkson, he served as a head coach in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with Lewiston and Blainville-Boisbriand from 2010-14.

The Charlesbourg, Quebec native was drafted in the 4th round, #99 overall of the 1993 NHL Draft by Montreal. His professional career spanned five years in the American Hockey League and ECHL from 1997-2002.

Last week Jay Woodcroft was officially unveiled as head coach.

