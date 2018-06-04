PPL Center to Host Flyers vs. Islanders on Friday, September 21

June 4, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are pleased to announce that PPL Center will host a Flyers preseason game against the New York Islanders in downtown Allentown on Friday, September 21 at 7:05 p.m.

This marks the fourth straight year in which PPL Center has hosted a Flyers preseason game with Philadelphia having posted a perfect 3-0 mark in three previous showings in downtown Allentown.

In an effort to welcome more families in the Lehigh Valley, new family pricing options will be available in certain sections at the PPL Center.

Starting at just $18 for group tickets and $22.50 for single game buyers, tickets for the Flyers preseason showdown will go on sale to the general public beginning this Thursday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m.

In the Lehigh Valley's first-ever NHL game, the Flyers claimed a 5-3 victory over the Islanders on September 21, 2015 before Philadelphia earned a 2-0 shutout win against the New Jersey Devils on September 28, 2016. Most recently, the Flyers welcomed New York back to PPL Center last Fall in earning a 3-2 overtime triumph against the Islanders on September 20, 2017.

Some notable names to have skated as part of past Flyers preseason games at PPL Center include Claude Giroux, Jake Voracek, Shayne Gostisbehere, Nolan Patrick, Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny, Brayden Schenn, Travis Sanheim, Samuel Morin, Robert Hagg, Michal Neuvirth, Alex Lyon and Vincent Lecavalier.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.