What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Head West to Take on Bay FC

September 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride (14-0-6, 48 points) at Bay FC (8-11-1, 25 points)

When: Friday, September 20, 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: PayPal Park, San Jose, CA

TV: NWSL+ (National), Bally Sports (Local)

As the Pride take on Bay FC in San Jose, here are five things to watch for on Friday night:

First, Like a Bayby

This match will serve as the pride's first trip to northern California to take on the 2024 expansion side Bay FC. The two sides squared off earlier this season in the inaugural matchup that resulted in a 1-0 victory for the pride thanks to a first-half finish from the penalty spot by Adriana. In that first match, Orlando outshot Bay 25-6, tying the Pride's largest shot differential in an NWSL match, which they had done previously at Chicago in the 2023 season.

Sharp, Like a Bayonet

The Pride extended its unbeaten streak after earning a scoreless draw against the Kansas City Current. Orlando has now kept a clean sheet in four straight league matches and have conceded just one goal in the last eight regular season matches. they have gone 411 minutes without conceding a goal, which is a new club record. it is the first time in NWSL history that a team has allowed no more than one goal in an eight-match span of regular season matches. they have outscored their opponents 15-1 during the eight-game run.

Zero, Like a Baygel

As the Pride continue to hold their opponents from scoring, goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse continues to rack up clean sheets. She now has 11 clean sheets in the 2024 campaign, which is tied for the most in a single NWSL regular season alongside Casey Murphy (2021) and Adrianna Franch (2017). since taking over the starting role in between the sticks last season for the pride, she has earned 18 regular season clean sheets, which is tied with Nicole Barnhart (2013-14) and Bella Bixby (2021-22) for most in a two-season span.

Clear, Like a Bayfront

Following the 0-0 draw against the current, the Pride have now gone 21 consecutive games without losing, dating back to last season, which is an NWSL record. Since joining the Pride, forward Barbra Banda has not been on the losing side of any of her first 16 NWSL matches, which she has appeared in. That is tied with Kendall Fletcher and Bev Yanez for the second-longest such streak to begin a career in league history.

Sturdy, Like a Bayse

For the third match in a row, Head Coach Seb Hines rolled out the same starting lineup against the current. The Pride have had 16 different starting lineups in the 20 matches they have played this season. Twenty players on the roster have earned at least one start this season. The only field player to have started in every match this season is Kerry Abello, but fellow defender Emily Sams leads the field players in minutes played with 1,710.

Milestone Tracker

Marta is one assist away from 20 in her NWSL career.

Barbra Banda's next goal will tie teammate Marta for most goals scored by a Pride player in a single season (13).

Anna Moorhouse's next clean sheet will break the NWSL record for most clean sheets in a single season (11).

