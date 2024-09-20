Starting XI: How the Orlando Pride Will Line up in California Against Bay FC

September 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The lineup for the Orlando Pride has dropped ahead of their matchup out in California against Bay FC.

After three games straight of consistent lineups, Head Coach Seb Hines has opted to switch things up.

Carson Pickett gets her first start with the Pride since returning to the team last month. She started 35 games during her previous tenure from 2018 to 2020. She replaces Kylie Strom, who is available tonight off the bench.

Morgan Gautrat will start for Haley McCutcheon, who is also available off the bench. It's only the fourth game that McCutcheon has not started this season for the Pride, the last one coming against the Kansas City Current back in July.

The final change is Julie Doyle coming in for Summer Yates, who is also available off the bench.

Here's the rest of the Pride's lineup ahead of kickoff at 10:30 p.m. ET on Bally Sports (Local) and NWSL+ (National):

Orlando Pride lineup: Anna Moorhouse, Kerry Abello, Emily Sams, Cori Dyke, Carson Pickett, Morgan Gautrat, Angelina, Marta (C), Adriana, Barbra Banda, Julie Doyle

Substitutions: McKinley Crone, Haley McCutcheon, Ally Watt, Carrie Lawrence, Brianna Martinez, Summer Yates, Kylie Strom, Evelina Duljan, Celia

