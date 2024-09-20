Watch Orlando Pride vs Bay FC on Bally Sports and NWSL+

September 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Story:

The Orlando Pride takes on 2024 expansion-side Bay FC for the second time in Club history. The two teams met earlier this season in Orlando, but this will be the Pride's first visit to PayPal Park. The Pride beat Bay FC 1-0 in the team's first meeting, with Adriana scoring the game-winning goal on a penalty kick in the 32nd minute.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse tied the NWSL single season record for clean sheets with her 11th last week against the Kansas City Current. Moorhouse has helped the Pride set another new team record with four-straight clean sheets, going 411 minutes without conceding a goal.

The Pride enter the match on a 21-game unbeaten streak and have won their last four matches on the road in NWSL play dating back to June 30. Orlando has outscored its opponents 7-1 over that same span.

Quote of the Week:

"[Bay FC] have brought in some good additions, the likes of [Abby] Dahlkemper coming in. That's a good signing and also Penelope Hocking adding to their attack. So, we're expecting a different team to what we played against at home. I think where we're at in this stage of the season, every game is going to be difficult. They're trying to solidify their position in the playoffs. We're trying to keep ourselves at the top of the table as well. I expect a good challenging game for both teams."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Kansas City Current 0 (9/13/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: None

Bay FC's Last Matchup: Bay FC 1, North Carolina Courage 1 (9/13/24, WakeMed Soccer Park)

Goal-Scorers: Asisat Oshoala; Ashley Sanchez

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 1-0-0 (Home: 1-0-0, Away: 0-0-0)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Bay FC 0 (5/11/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash

Date & Time: Saturday, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Ion Television

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, Sept. 20, 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: NWSL+ (National), Bally Sports (Local)

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.