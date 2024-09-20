Kansas City Current Clinch Berth in 2024 NWSL Playoffs

September 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - With tonight's result, the Kansas City Current has clinched a spot in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. The 3-0 victory over the Washington Spirit at CPKC Stadium Friday night guarantees the Current a top eight finish and a place in the NWSL quarterfinal round, which begins in November.

This will be the second postseason appearance in Current franchise history. Kansas City has already had one of the most decorated and accomplished seasons since the club's founding in 2020. Under the leadership of head coach Vlatko Andonovski, the Current began the 2024 season with a 15-match unbeaten streak. Dating back to 2023, the club set a franchise record with an unbeaten streak that totaled 17 total games before it was finally broken July 6.

The Current have one of the most powerful offenses in the league with 46 goals through 21 regular season matches. The club also boasts 18 different goal scorers this season, which marks the most in NWSL history.

Golden Boot leader Temwa Chawinga has led the way, as the forward has taken the league by storm in her first season in the NWSL. The Malawian international is not only the first from her country to score in the league but also has set a club single season record with 16. Chawinga also notched a goal in eight consecutive NWSL matches, which marked the longest streak in NWSL history.

The team has some hardware already this year as they lifted the 2024 Women's Cup at CPKC Stadium in August and will look to add a trophy to the case on Oct. 25 in San Antonio, Texas at the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup Final against NJ/NY Gotham FC.

With a record of 12-3-6 (42 points) through 21 matches, the Current sits in third place on the NWSL table. A top four finish in the league table would give the Current a home first-round playoff matchup at CPKC Stadium. For the latest KC Current playoff and ticketing information fans can subscribe here to be the first to know when tickets go on sale: https://www.kansascitycurrent.com/subscribe

The Current last made the postseason in 2022, when it appeared in the club's first-ever NWSL Championship but ended up falling to the Portland Thorns 2-0 in Washington, D.C. at Audi Field.

The 2024 NWSL Playoffs will begin on Saturday, Nov. 9 with the eight-team quarterfinal round, followed by the semifinals the following weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 23, the 2024 NWSL Championship will take place in Kansas City, Missouri at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for professional women's soccer.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.