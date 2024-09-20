Houston Dash Celebrate Noche Latina on Saturday

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21 to celebrate Noche Latina as they host Seattle Reign FC. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT and fans are encouraged to arrive early to receive a limited-edition Sugar Skull, courtesy of Coushatta Casino Resort. Tickets for the match are available HERE.

Houston closed a two-game road trip with a loss to the Washington Spirit and the team looks to secure three points as they navigate the final six games of the regular season. Sunday's match in D.C. marked the return of forward Ryan Gareis, who made her first appearance of the season after returning from maternity leave. Defender Allysha Chapman earned her first start of the regular season on Sunday, and she made her return to competitive play earlier this summer at the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup following her return from maternity leave.

Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell currently leads the league in saves with 96, a new single season record for the reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year. Campbell also crossed 15,000 minutes for the team in all competitions during the two-game road trip and needs five more starts to reach 150 for the Dash in regular season play. The Stanford University alum is also nine saves shy from reaching 600 in all competitions for the Dash.

Campbell has led the team to six clean sheets this season, her second highest tally in a single campaign for the team. The Dash shot stopper needs two more shutouts to match her regular season record in a single season. Campbell finished with eight shutouts last season and has earned 42 clean sheets in all competitions since making her debut in 2017.

Saturday's match will be the first meeting between Houston and Seattle this season. The last time the Dash played Reign at Shell Energy Stadium was on June 17, 2023, and ended in a scoreless draw. Seattle leads the historical head-to-head record with a 17-4-4 (WLD) record across all competitions.

The Reign fell 2-0 to NJ/NY Gotham FC on Monday night at Lumen Field in Seattle. Following Monday's match Seattle travels to the Space City in 11th place in the league table with a 5-10-5 (WLD) regular season record.

Korean forward Ji So-Yun leads the Reign in scoring with three goals. This is her first season in the National Women's Soccer League after beginning her professional career in Japan and spending nearly a decade in England as a player for Chelsea FC. Seattle's roster has evolved during the season with the departure of midfielder Sophia Huerta and the arrival of Jaelin Howell, who spent the last two and half years with Racing Louisville FC.

The Dash will close the month on the road against the top-ranked Orlando on Sept. 28. Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on October 4 to host the Chicago Red Stars. Tickets for that match are available.

