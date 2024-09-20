Bay FC Takes on League-Leading Orlando Pride at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific)

Bay FC takes on league-leading Orlando Pride at PayPal Park tonight at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific)

Bay FC (8-11-1, 25pts) looks to extend their three-game unbeaten streak when they play host to league leaders the Orlando Pride tonight at PayPal Park; kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on NWSL+ and locally on NBC Sports Bay Area+. Following the match, select Bay FC players and head coach Albertin Montoya will be available via hybrid press conference. Media unable to attend in person can participate via Zoom approximately 10-15 minutes after the final whistle by using the link HERE.

With six matches remaining on the regular season schedule, Bay FC enters this week in the eighth and final playoff position. Tonight's meeting is the second of the season between Bay FC and Orlando. The Pride knocked off Bay FC with a 1-0 win in Orlando on May 11 behind a penalty-kick goal from Adriana. The game features two of the top defenses in the league since NWSL restarted play after the Olympics with Bay FC conceding just four goals in their last four games, while Orlando has not conceded a goal during that same stretch.

