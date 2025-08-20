What Does It Take to Referee in Major League Soccer and the USL Championship?: USL All Access
Published on August 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome referees Malik Badawi (pictured) and Nabil Bensalah for an in-depth discussion on officiating in the USL Championship and Major League Soccer, their pathways into becoming referees, how they prepare for games each week, which venues are their favorites to visit around the country, and which coaches have the snappiest comebacks from the sidelines.
Watts and Kerr also look back at the past week of action in the USL Championship and the moves clubs have made to bolster their squads as the roster freeze comes into view, and look ahead to Wednesday night's Quarterfinals of the USL Jägermeister Cup on ESPN+.
Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.
