Weston Wilson Named to International League All-Star Team

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are excited to announce that Weston Wilson has been named to the International League 2023 All-Star team as the shortstop.

Wilson had a historic 2023 campaign for the IronPigs, breaking the single-season franchise record for homers (31) and runs scored (90). Wilson played in a team-high 125 games (75 at shortstop), slashing .259/.363/.515 with 31 homers and 86 RBI. Wilson also tallied 19 doubles and three triples, ultimately leading the team in runs scored, RBI, total bases (237), walks (75), and stolen bases (32).

By swatting 31 homers and swiping 32 bases, Wilson became not only the first IronPigs to ever go 20-20 in a season, he then became the first in franchise history to go 30-30. The 31 homers set the single-season franchise record, surpassing the 29 Rhys Hoskins hit in 2017 while the 32 stolen bases put Wilson in 2nd place in single-season franchise lore. By the end of the 2023 season, Wilson had put his name all over the IronPigs record book, finishing top-5 in single-season history for the IronPigs in: homers (1st), RBI (3rd), runs (1st), walks (2nd), stolen bases (2nd).

Amongst his peers in the International League, Wilson finished 3rd in homers, tied-7th in stolen bases, 6th in runs scored, 4th in total bases, tied-8th in extra-base hits, 10th in slugging percentage, and 7th in RBI.

Wilson signed as a MiLB free agent with Philadelphia this past off-season on January 11, 2023. Wilson made his Major League debut on August 9th, becoming the 5th Phillie to homer in his 1st career plate appearance. Wilson was named to the Phillies postseason Wild Card round roster.

