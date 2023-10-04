Rey of Light: Reyes Shined in 2023

October 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







Despite losing a franchise-high 96 games, there were a number of bright spots for the Charlotte Knights on the field in 2023. One of those bright spots came from outfielder Víctor Reyes, who led the team in a nearly every offensive category.

2023 BY THE NUMBERS

In 2023 with the Knights, Reyes hit .279 (140-for-502) with 140 hits, 75 runs scored, 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs 83 RBI, and he also added three stolen bases. The talented Venezuelan-born outfielder led the Knights in at-bats, runs scored, hits, total bases, doubles, home runs and RBI. He also tied for fifth in the International League in hits and tied for sixth in total bases.

HOW IT STARTED

Signed as a free agent on December 12, 2022, Reyes was a non-roster invitee to Chicago White Sox Spring Training this year. When camp broke for the season, Reyes found himself as a member of the Charlotte Knights Opening Day roster. Although he didn't play in Charlotte's first game of the season on March 31, Reyes was in the lineup on April 1 - and he immediately gave fans in the Queen City a preview of what they could expect.

Reyes hit his first home run of the season in his very first at-bat of the season on April 1. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

Batting eighth and playing left field that day, Reyes launched a two-run home run in his first at-bat of the 2023 season - a 420-foot blast in the second inning against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) at Truist Field. The home run came off Memphis righty Dakota Hudson and it gave the Knights an early 2-0 lead in the game. Two innings later, Reyes had an RBI single - his third RBI of the game. He finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate with the home run and three RBI.

APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY POWERS

Reyes enjoyed the first two months of the season. He hit safely in 12 of his first 13 games with the Knights and he slugged three homers over his first 11 games. Overall in April, he hit .293 (27-for-92) with 11 runs scored, five doubles, three home runs and 18 RBI. He was among the IL leaders in a number of categories - and turned it on even more in May.

During his second month of the season, Reyes slugged six home runs - the most he hit in any month. His month of May featured eye-popping numbers and he was among the top hitters in the International League. Overall in 22 May games, Reyes hit .341 (30-for-88) with 20 runs scored, six doubles, six home runs and 24 RBI.

TWO-HOMER KNIGHT

Reyes had one of his finest games of the season on June 17 at Durham, NC against the Durham Bulls. On that day, Reyes hit two home runs to help lead the Knights to a 10-4 win over the Bulls. His first home run that day - a solo shot off Evan McKendry in the top of the fourth inning - went 432 feet. Six innings later, Reyes launched another solo homer - which traveled 407 feet - off Durham reliever Carlos Garcia.

LAST KNIGHTS HOME RUN

Reyes hit his final home run of the season on September 20 at Memphis, TN against the Memphis Redbirds. The home run was his team-leading 20th of the season. He finished the game by going 1-for-3 at the plate with the home run, two runs scored and one RBI.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.