Encarnacion-Strand Named International League All-Star
October 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, today announced infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand has been named an International League All-Star for the 2023 season.
Encarnacion-Strand, a native of Walnut Creek, Calif., has been selected as the All-Star designated hitter for the IL this season. Rated as high as the No. 7 prospect in the Reds organization by MLB Pipeline, Encarnacion-Strand made his Triple-A debut this season with the Bats. On the year, CES hit .331 (92-for-278) with 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 62 RBI, 65 runs and two stolen bases in 67 games. He was called up by Cincinnati and made his MLB debut on July 17 and remained with the big club for the rest of the season. Despite not playing for Louisville since July 15, Encarnacion-Strand ranked second on the team in home runs and extra-base hits (43); third in doubles and runs and fifth in RBI.
During his 67-game stint in Triple-A, Encarnacion-Strand was one of the best hitters in the International League, leading the league in home runs (T1st), hits (92), RBI, runs and total bases (177). He also ranked among league leaders in extra-base hits (2nd), doubles, (T3rd), slugging (5th, .637), OPS (6th, 1.042) and hits (7th).
CES is the first Bats player to be named a postseason All-Star since Aristides Aquino earned the honors in 2019. He is the 17th All-Star selection for Louisville in the franchise's Cincinnati Reds affiliation era (since 2000).
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.