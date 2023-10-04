Indianapolis Indians Release 2024 Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced their schedule for the 2024 season which begins Friday, March 29 on the road against the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. Indy's home opener is set for 6:35 PM on Tuesday, April 2 against the Memphis Redbirds, the top farm club of the St. Louis Cardinals. The 122nd season in franchise history features 75 home games at Victory Field, including contests at 6:15 PM on Memorial Day against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) and 6:35 PM on the Fourth of July vs. Louisville.

Download and print the 2024 schedule with home game times here.

The Indians will face 11 of 19 International League opponents next season while playing 124 of their 150 games against IL West teams. Indianapolis hosts Columbus (Cleveland Guardians), Iowa (Chicago Cubs), Louisville, Memphis, Omaha, St. Paul (Minnesota Twins) and Toledo (Detroit Tigers) from the IL West along with Buffalo (Toronto Blue Jays) and Rochester (Washington Nationals) from the IL East in the regular season, which culminates with a road game at St. Paul on Sunday, Sept. 22. Indy has not hosted Buffalo at the Vic since the 2019 season. The Indians also have six-game road sets in Jacksonville and Nashville. Indy has not played Jacksonville since 1963, a season in which the Indians won their first IL Governors' Cup title.

Every series will be six games in length except for a pair of three-game sets at Louisville (March 29-31) and on the road against Omaha (July 19-21). Indy and Louisville will split a six-game series from July 1-6, with the first three contests played at Louisville Slugger Field before the series turns to Victory Field for the final three games starting on the Fourth of July.

The Indians host the Triple-A affiliates of three National League Central rivals a combined 21 times, with Memphis (April 2-6), Iowa (June 18-23) and Louisville (July 4-6, Aug. 27-Sept. 1) coming to Indianapolis.

Indy's longest stretch at Victory Field is a 12-game homestand against Omaha (May 27, May 29-June 2) and Columbus (June 4-9).

Every Friday home game is set for 7:05 PM, with all Sunday series finales at Victory Field starting at 1:35 PM. Home game times on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays vary depending on the promotion and time of year.

Indianapolis' schedule features 13 home games in April, 15 in May, 14 in June, 11 in July, 15 in August and seven in September.

The Indians' most common opponents in 2024 are Toledo (24 games) and Louisville (21). Indy went 14-4 against the Mud Hens and 13-5 against the Bats during the 2023 season.

Full season, half season and mini plans are now on sale. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

Indianapolis' 2024 Opponents Home & Away Dates

*Opponent

*Buffalo (6 home): April 30-May 5 at Victory Field

Columbus (12 home, 6 away): June 4-9 & July 9-14 at Victory Field; Aug. 20-25

Iowa (6 home, 12 away): June 18-23 at Victory Field; May 21-26 & July 23-28

Jacksonville (6 away): June 11-16

Louisville (9 home, 12 away): July 4-6 & Aug. 27-Sept. 1 at Victory Field; March 29-31, May 7-12 & July 1-3

Memphis (6 home): April 2-6 at Victory Field

Nashville (6 away): Aug. 6-11

Omaha (6 home, 9 away): May 27, May 29-June 2 at Victory Field; April 23-28 & July 19-21

Rochester (6 home, 6 away): Sept. 10-15 at Victory Field; June 25-30

St. Paul (12 home, 6 away): April 16-21 & Aug. 13-18 at Victory Field; Sept. 17-22

Toledo (12 home, 12 away): May 14-19 & July 30-Aug. 4 at Victory Field; April 9-14 & Sept. 2, Sept. 4-8

