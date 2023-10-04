Redbirds Players Receive International League Awards; Baker Named MVP

October 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, the Memphis Redbirds announced Wednesday International League awards and All-Star recognitions given to members of the 2023 Memphis Redbirds. Votes were cast by league managers, and final decisions were determined by the Commissioner's Office.

First baseman Luken Baker earned the International League's Most Valuable Player award. Shortstop Masyn Winn earned Top MLB Prospect honors in the International League. Catcher Ivan Herrera and Baker were named to the 2023 International League All-Star team.

Baker, the first league MVP in Memphis Redbirds franchise history, posted an International League-leading (min. 380 PAs) 1.159 OPS with Memphis this season. The right-handed slugger tied the International League lead with 33 home runs and 98 RBIs.

Baker became the first International League MVP from the St. Louis Cardinals organization since Joe Morgan won the award with the Jacksonville Suns in 1964. He is also the first Cardinals Triple-A player to win an MVP award since Jim Hicks of the Pacific Coast League's Tulsa Oilers in 1968. Baker is the eighth Cardinals Triple-A player to ever win an MVP award.

Winn showed off his talent in every facet this season. In addition to his showcase of elite defense, the right-handed hitter drove in 61 runs, stole 17 bases and smacked 18 home runs before earning a promotion to St. Louis in August.

Herrera proved to be the best offensive catcher in the International League this season. The right-handed hitter led all catchers in walks (75), stolen bases (11), batting average (.297, min. 300 PAs), on-base percentage (.451, min. 300 PAs) and OPS (.951, min. 300 PAs).

Memphis tied St. Paul and Jacksonville for an International League-leading two All-Star nominees. The Redbirds took two of the four season-long awards, most by any team in the International League.

All four season-long award winners and nine of the 16 International League All-Stars appeared in a game at AutoZone Park in 2023. For your chance to catch the next generation of stars in 2024, season memberships are on sale now. Visit memphisredbirds.com/seasontickets or call 901-721-600 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.