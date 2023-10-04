Jonathan Aranda Earns International League All-Star Honors

DURHAM, NC - Durham Bulls infielder Jonathan Aranda has been named to the International League's Post-Season All-Star Team, as announced Minor League Baseball on Wednesday afternoon.

Aranda in 95 games with the Bulls during the 2023 campaign accumulating a .339 batting average (121-357), adding 82 runs, 23 doubles, 25 homers and 81 RBI along with a 1.062 on-base plus slugging percentage. Despite playing in only 95 games and missing the final month and a half due to a promotion to Tampa Bay, Aranda paced the International League in OPS, in addition to ranking second in batting average, on-base percentage (.449) and slugging percentage (.613), and ninth in homers.

The 25-year-old last season was named the International League's Most Valuable Player after pacing the circuit in OPS (.915), in addition to ranking fifth in SLG (.521), seventh in hits (128), tied for seventh in RBI (85) and ninth in total bases (210). Prior to Aranda, Bulls outfielder Josh Lowe was the last Durham player to earn Post-Season All-Star honors in two consecutive seasons, doing so in 2021 and 2022.

Over 199 career contests with the Bulls at the Triple-A level, Aranda has combined for a .328 average (249-760) along with 153 runs, 49 doubles, one triple, 43 homers and 166 RBI. His 43 longballs are tied for ninth-most by a Bulls player in the franchise's Triple-A Era (since 1998).

Over 199 career contests with the Bulls at the Triple-A level, Aranda has combined for a .328 average (249-760) along with 153 runs, 49 doubles, one triple, 43 homers and 166 RBI. His 43 longballs are tied for ninth-most by a Bulls player in the franchise's Triple-A Era (since 1998).

