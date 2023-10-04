Allan Winans Named 2023 International League All-Star
October 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Minor League Baseball(tm) (MiLB) announced today the Triple-A All-Star teams and award-winners for 2023. In a vote of league managers, Gwinnett Stripers right-hander Allan Winans was selected to the International League All-Star team as one of four Starting Pitchers.
The 28-year-old Winans went 9-4 with a league-best 2.85 ERA in 23 games (17 starts) during his second season with the Stripers, becoming the third pitcher in Gwinnett history to win an International League ERA title (joining Bryse Wilson at 3.42 in 2019 and Kyle Wright at 3.02 in 2021). He also led the circuit in WHIP (1.08) and lowest BAA (.218) and ranked among the top 10 qualifiers in GO/AO ratio (2nd, 1.50), GIDP (T-2nd, 15), wins (T-3rd, 9), strikeouts (7th, 113), and innings (T-7th, 126.1).
Winans' WHIP and BAA set new Gwinnett single-season records, while his ERA is the fifth lowest ever posted by a qualifying Gwinnett pitcher. He is the 13th player in Gwinnett history to be selected to an IL Postseason All-Star Team overall, the third to be named as a Starting Pitcher.
International League Postseason All-Stars/Awards (Gwinnett History): 2009: Jairo Asencio (Relief Pitcher), Barbaro Canizares (DH) 2010: Barbaro Canizares (DH), Freddie Freeman (1B, Rookie of the Year) 2011: Stefan Gartrell (OF), Julio Teheran (Starting Pitcher, Pitcher of the Year, Rookie of the Year) 2012: Ernesto Mejia (1B, Rookie of the Year) 2013: Joey Terdoslavich (OF) 2014: Phil Gosselin (Utility) 2017: Ozzie Albies (2B) 2019: Adam Duvall (OF), Damon Berryhill (Manager of the Year)
2022: Kyle Muller (Starting Pitcher)
2023: Allan Winans (Starting Pitcher)
The Gwinnett Stripers open the 2024 season on Friday, March 29 at Jacksonville. Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 2 vs. Louisville. Memberships for 2024 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.
