Western Conference July Player of the Month Napheesa Collier

August 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Make that 3x Western Conference POTM

Napheesa Collier SHOWED OUT in July to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 9-3 record.

She averaged 23.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.1 APG en route to her 3rd straight Kia Western Conference Player of the Month honors!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 4, 2025

