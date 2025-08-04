Western Conference July Player of the Month Napheesa Collier
August 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Make that 3x Western Conference POTM
Napheesa Collier SHOWED OUT in July to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 9-3 record.
She averaged 23.1 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.1 APG en route to her 3rd straight Kia Western Conference Player of the Month honors!
