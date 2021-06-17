West Virginia Power Wants Your Opinion

(Charleston, West Virginia) - With a new era of professional baseball beginning this year in the Atlantic League and with the media and social media buzz already starting about the potential for a name change, the West Virginia Power is launching a survey of fans to lead the conversation. Fans can share their opinions and take the survey through the team's web site: wvpower.com.

New names for Charleston's home team have followed every transition of ownership and/or league changes, dating back at least 60 years to the Charleston Senators, through the Charleston Charlies, Charleston Wheelers, Charleston Alley Cats and West Virginia Power.

"I'm not sure that our name appropriately captures the lighthearted, fun and edgy brand of our product, but I'm curious as to what our fans think," said Chuck Domino, president of the West Virginia Power.

Domino has a pretty stellar track record in being involved or otherwise associated with the renaming and rebranding of several very popular and successful team names, including The Richmond Flying Squirrels, The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, The Hartford Yard Goats, The Rocket City Trash Pandas and The Akron Rubberducks during his 39 years in minor league baseball.

The Power has been the team's name since it moved into Appalachian Power Park in 2005, although several confused customers still call the baseball team's office with questions about electric bills even now, 16 years later. Throughout this season, the team is celebrating 50 years since the Charleston Charlies era began by wearing 1970s style Charlies jerseys in conjunction with Charlies Throwback Tuesdays, sponsored by AARP West Virginia, and Saturday games that also feature Megablast Fireworks shows.

Fans can take the survey via the home team's home page at wvpower.com through July 15 and also check out the promotions for the 12 home games between now and then starting tomorrow and this weekend with the Gastonia Honey Hunters, followed by the High Point Rockers, Lexington Legends and York Revolution.

