Jose Cuas' Contract Purchased by Royals

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of right-handed pitcher Jose Cuas has been purchased by the Kansas City Royals. He will report to the team's extended spring training site. Cuas becomes the seventh member of the 2021 Ducks roster to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization.

"Jose has been lights out in the bullpen," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He was deserving of his opportunity with the Diamondbacks in 2019, and we are excited to see him get another chance at the big leagues with the Royals."

Cuas has appeared in five games for the Ducks this season. The Queens, N.Y. resident has earned a pair of wins and has not allowed a run in 11 innings of work. During that span, he has allowed just seven hits and three walks while striking out 13 batters. Opponents are also hitting just .171 against Cuas this season.

This marks the second time in a Ducks uniform that the 26-year-old has had his contract purchased by a Major League organization. In 2019, the Arizona Diamondbacks purchased his contract after he allowed just one run over 10 appearances and posted a 0.71 ERA. The righty went on to post a 6-3 record with a 1.60 ERA and 10 saves in 26 games across three different Class-A clubs. During his three seasons in a Ducks uniform, Cuas has compiled a 4-1 record with a 1.36 ERA in 37 appearances.

Following is the complete list of 2021 Ducks players whose contracts have been purchased:

PLAYER (POS) MLB TEAM CLUB ASSIGNMENT TRANSACTION DATE

Jose Cuas (RHP) Kansas City Royals TBD 06/17/21

Brock Stassi (INF) Philadelphia Phillies Reading Fightin Phils (AA) 06/15/21

Akeel Morris (RHP) San Francisco Giants Richmond Flying Squirrels (AA) 06/11/21

Ryan Horstman (LHP) Minnesota Twins TBD 05/26/21

Ty Kelly (INF) Seattle Mariners Tacoma Rainiers (AAA) 05/22/21

T.J. Rivera (INF) Pittsburgh Pirates Indianapolis Indians (AAA) 05/19/21

Rob Zastryzny (LHP) Miami Marlins Jacksonville (AAA) 05/04/19

In a corresponding roster move, the Ducks have acquired left-handed pitcher Hunter Cervenka from the West Virginia Power in exchange for a player to be named later.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

