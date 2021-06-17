Revolution Adds to Community Ownership Group

June 17, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution's roots in its beloved hometown are growing deeper and broader.

Revolution President Eric Menzer today announced the 15-year-old professional baseball team has added seven members to its ownership group. The new investors are Joe Wagman, Gary Gentzler, Robert Stahl, Tony Campisi, David Meckley, Anthony Moore, and Fred Walker. The new owners have significant York connections and join Bill Shipley, the chairman and majority owner, and eight other owners to form a dynamic ownership group.

For Shipley, the new investment represents not just growth in capital but also in community connections and impact.

"A business like the Revolution depends on its connection to the community," Shipley said. "Adding this next group of owners with a deep love of York and a desire to provide our community with an outstanding community business like the Revolution is another great step in solidifying that aspect of our business."

In addition to Shipley, the new owners join Kinsley Companies and Stewart Companies, Julian and Jolene Tolbert, Loren Kroh, William Hartman, Matt Sommer and Rebecca Sanstead, Mike and Jackie Summers, and Dan Waltersdorff as owners of the team. The Revolution began adding to its ownership group in 2019 to add not just financial but human capital to the organization.

"As we add owners, their financial investment strengthens our ability to present a great product to the public," said Menzer. "But these owners have business and community wisdom and experience that's invaluable to us in making the Revolution successful well beyond the baseball field. We are focused on building unshakable, long-term community partnerships and continually reaching new audiences in York, and all of these individuals help us do so."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.