Wenninger Wipes out Wilmington, as Cyclones Set Franchise Shutout Record

August 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, Del. - The Cyclones captured their third-straight win with a side of history on Tuesday night. Brooklyn blanked the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 2-0, earning their franchise-record 12th shutout of the season from Judy Johnson Field at Frawley Stadium.

After allowing a leadoff single, RHP Jack Wenninger (1-1) promptly retired the next nine batters in order. The 22-year-old would his first victory with Brooklyn (19-24, 52-57), allowing only one runner to reach scoring position with 5.0-plus innings of two-hit ball, striking out eight without issuing a walk.

With one man on and nobody out in the sixth, LHP Ryan Ammons entered and thrived. The 23-year-old picked off the inherited runner and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning. Ammons did not allow a hit over 2.2 scoreless frames, walking one and whiffing four.

The southpaw would hand the baton to RHP Eduardo Herrera with a runner aboard and two out in the eighth. The 24-year-old carried the Cyclones' record-setting shutout across the finish line, punching out all four batters he faced for his second High-A save.

Brooklyn (19-24, 52-57) received all the offense they needed in the top of the third. CF Nick Morabito started a rally with a leadoff single but, on the next pitch, 3B Jacob Reimer appeared to hit a double-play ball to short.

However, the toss to the bag sailed wide and rolled up the first-base line. Morabito chugged all the way around from first to score, while Reimer ended up at third on the error, giving the Cyclones a 1-0 edge. Following a free pass to C Chris Suero, 1B Junior Tilien smacked a run-scoring single to extend the lead to two.

RHP José Atencio (2-10) recorded a quality start for Wilmington (19-23, 50-58), tying a season-high with 7.0 innings of work. The 22-year-old was charged with a pair of unearned runs on six hits, walking three and striking out six, in his league-high-tying 10th loss.

The Cyclones will try and extend the winning streak to a season-high-matching four on Wednesday night. LHP Felipe De La Cruz (3-6, 4.32) is expected to take the hill for Brooklyn. Wilmington is scheduled to counter with RHP Jarlin Susana (3-0, 2.88), the Washington Nationals' No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

