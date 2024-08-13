Jones Pummels Two-Run Homer, Hot Rods Topple Grasshoppers 8-1

August 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Brock Jones clobbered his 17th home run of the season in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (27-14, 63-44) 8-1 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (23-20, 62-46) on Tuesday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

Greensboro began the scoring in the top of the second against Bowling Green starter Marcus Johnson. Lonnie White Jr. walked and moved to third on a base hit from Hudson Head. Shawn Ross flew out to center, allowing White Jr. to score and make it 1-0.

The Hot Rods responded off Grasshoppers starter Derek Diamond in the bottom of the second. Mac Horvath walked and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Brock Jones ripped a base hit to right, scoring Horvath to tie the game, 1-1. Noah Meyers lifted a two-run homer over the right center field to put Bowling Green up 3-1.

In the bottom of the third, Bowling Green extended the lead against Diamond. Homer Bush Jr. and Tre' Morgan hit back-to-back singles to put runners on first and third. Colton Ledbetter plated Bush Jr. on a sacrifice fly to center, making it a 4-1 ballgame. Brock Jones blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to increase the lead, 6-1.

Bowling Green poured it on against Greensboro reliever Alessandro Ercolani in the bottom of the seventh. Morgan drove in Bush Jr. on an RBI single and came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Horvath, putting the Hot Rods up 8-1. Jackson Baumeister tossed a scoreless ninth inning, finalizing the Hot Rods win, 8-1.

T.J. Fondtain (4-2) earned the win, striking out two and walking one over 1.2 scoreless frames. Diamond (5-5) took the loss, letting up six runs on six hits, two walks, and four strikeouts over 4.0 innings. Baumeister (1) notched the save, striking out five and allowing a hit over 4.0 scoreless innings.

Bowling Green and Greensboro play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods start RHP Dylan Lesko (2-10, 6.28), while the Grasshoppers starter is TBD.

