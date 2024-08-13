Renegades Blank Crawdads, 13-0

August 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Behind a heroic performance from Jackson Castillo and dominant pitching, the Hudson Valley Renegades blew out the Hickory Crawdads 13-0 in the series opener on Tuesday at Heritage Financial Park.

Castillo had a career night at the plate, hitting two home runs - a three-run home run and a grand slam - and driving in seven runs. The Renegades outfielder matched the single-game franchise record for RBIs, most recently accomplished by Jared Serna on May 29 vs Aberdeen.

Kyle Carr earned his first professional win with another stellar performance, tossing five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and recording five punch outs. Since the All-Star break the left-hander has allowed just four earned runs across 24 innings, good for a 1.50 ERA with 25 strikeouts.

In the bottom of the first, Josh Moylan and Omar Martinez were both hit by pitches and scored on a two-run triple by Dylan Jasso off Aidan Curry.

Martinez and Jasso drew a pair of walks in the third, setting the stage for Castillo's first long ball of the night, a three-run shot to right to push the lead to 5-0.

In the fifth, George Lombard was hit by a pitch, Moylan walked and Martinez was hit by a pitch again. Castillo then teed off for the second time, ripping a grand slam to right that made it 9-0. After a walk to Antonio Gomez, Garrett Martin hit the third Renegades homer of the game to extend the lead to 11-0.

The Renegades added a 12th run in the seventh on a pinch-hit RBI double by Kiko Romero, scoring Martin.

Jasso hit his first High-A long ball in the eighth to extend the lead to 13-0, the fourth of the game for Hudson Valley. He drove in three runs in his Renegades home debut.

Behind Carr, Kelly Austin, Mason Vinyard, and Matt Keating threw four scoreless innings with just one combined hit allowed. Renegades pitching struck out 12 Hickory batters.

Hudson Valley will look to extend their season-high eight-game home winning streak on Wednesday night against Hickory at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Baron Stuart (6-3, 4.04) gets the start for the Renegades, while Paul Bonzagni (0-0, 3.60) takes the mound for the Crawdads. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

