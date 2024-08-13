Crawdads Return August 20-25

Tuesday, August 20th at 7pm

The Crawdads return Tuesday, August 20th as the Bowling Green Hot Rods come to town. Tuesday will have a Josh Jung replica World Series jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. Jerseys come in adult small through XL.

It is Dollar Dog Tuesday where hot dogs are $1 and fans can bring their dog for just $1 thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Tuesdays are Craft Beer Tuesdays and craft pints are $4 courtesy of Lowes Foods.

Wednesday, August 21st at 7pm

Have you ever thought about how important cardboard is in our daily lives? We have and now we're hosting Ode to Cardboard on Wednesday to encourage you to do the same!

Wednesday is a Kids Win Wednesday at the Frans. Kids 12 and under can get a free ticket, meal voucher, and wristband for the amusements thanks to Arby's.

It is also Less Likes More Love Night by Snapchat and the first 250 fans will get a rally towel.

Thursday, August 22nd 7pm

The annual Battle of the Bags cornhole tournament will return on Thursday night.

As fall approaches, so does the return of football. Wear your favorite team's gear to the ballpark for the College Football Kickoff!

Thirsty Thursdays are back this season! Take advantage of discounted domestic beer and Pepsi products thanks to Focus News.

Peoples Bank customers can get a discounted $6 ticket to the game with their card as part of Peoples Bank Thursdays.

Friday, August 23rd at 7pm

Friday will be the final Llamas de Hickory Night of 2024 thanks to the Greater Hickory International Council. As part of the festivities, a pair of luchadores will be at the Frans for a pre-game meet and greet from 6:00-6:30. Meet and greets are $5 and can be purchased at the table.

Stick around after Friday's game, we're launching fireworks thanks to Pepsi and Kicks 103.3.

Saturday, August 24th at 7pm

Saturday will be a busy night at the Frans. The fun will get started when gates open as the first 1,000 fans will get an Appalachian State themed jersey!

The ZOOperstars! will be in town to entertain fans throughout the night with their mascot antics.

The night will be capped off with a special Saturday firework show thanks to Vesco ToyotaLift and Big Dawg 92.1.

Sunday, August 25th at 2pm

The homestand will wrap up on Sunday afternoon with a 2pm game.

It is a Bark in the Park day and dogs are welcome to the game to enjoy the afternoon game.

Sunday is Church Bulletin Sunday, where fans can bring their church bulletin to the ticket office to receive a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads will then donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church.

