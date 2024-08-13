Murphy Sharp, Dash Top Claws 5-2 on Tuesday

August 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Shane Murphy threw five scoreless innings and Winston-Salem topped the BlueClaws 5-2 on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Dash (22-21/53-56) took the first of six in the series from Jersey Shore (20-23/58-51).

Ryan Galanie hit a three run home run off Casey Steward in the top of the fourth inning to open the scoring.

The game remained 3-0 into the sixth inning, but the Dash added two more on a two run single from Rikuu Nishida off reliever Danny Wilkinson. Both sixth inning runs were charged to Steward, who gave up five in 5.2 innings.

The BlueClaws got back in the game with runs in the sixth and seventh. Keaton Anthony doubled home a run in the sixth, giving him four multi-hit games in the last seven games. Pierce Bennett doubled home a run in the seventh to cut the lead to 5-2.

Jersey Shore threatened in the ninth inning with a leadoff double from Hendry Mendez, but Zach Franklin got the last three outs to earn his sixth save.

Steward (2-2) took the loss for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm.

