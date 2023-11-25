Well Worth the Wait...

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks in the shootout Friday night, by a final score of 5-4. Brenden Stanko was the only skater in the five rounds to score a goal, as the Black Bears won the final segment of the game 1-0.

The start time of the game was pushed back due to a pane of glass shattered during the warmup period. The puck dropped at 8:30 local time. It didn't take long for the Black Bears to pick up where Wednesday night's game left off, as Gavin Yates was able to score two goals in the first period, both assisted by Liam Anderson. Even though Binghamton was outshot 13-9, they carried a 2-0 lead into the locker room after the first period.

Danbury punched back in the middle period, their best of the night. The Hat Tricks continued to clog up the neutral zone and took advantage of the tired Binghamton bodies to score their first goal of the night. Five minutes, the same thing would come true again, and the 2-0 was now a 2-2 game. But, in his first game back this season, Don Olivieri, scored at the dots, reclaiming a one-goal lead for Binghamton before the second period could come to a close.

The third period started with 4-on-4 hockey, and it was the home team that took advantage of the open ice. Xavier Abdella tied the game with his first goal of the season that exploded the Danbury Ice Arena. Danbury was able to claim their first lead of the night with six minutes left in regulation was Daniel Amesbury knocked in a rebound on the back post. With four minutes left, "The Don" through the puck into the mixer and it redirected off a Danbury player's stick, right into his own net, tying the game at 4-4.

Olivieri would take a penalty in overtime, but he Black Bears would kill it off. Neither side was able to net one, and the teams would enter the shootout for the second time in the season series. Nobody was able to score in the first three rounds for either side, and the fourth round would follow suit. But in the fifth round, Brenden Stanko would bank a shot of the post and past the netminder to give the Black Bears the chance to skate away as winners. Connor McAnanama would shut the door, giving Binghamton the shootout victory and the much needed two points to maintain their control on 1st place in the Empire Divison.

