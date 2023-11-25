Scantlebury's Hat Trick Powers Prowlers

November 25, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Tucker Scantlebury's hat trick led the Port Huron Prowlers to a 6-3 victory over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Nov. 25 to salvage a weekend split in Biloxi. Both Scantlebury and Liam Freeborn finished with four-point nights.

Freeborn opened the scoring less than five minutes in, set up by tic-tac-toe passing from Dalton Young and Brandon Picard. Hugo Koch tied things up with a power play goal and Joakim Nilsson increased his stranglehold on the league lead in goals with his 12th of the year.

Scantlebury found the back of the net on a Port Huron power play in the second, stepping into a wrist shot from the faceoff circle. Evan Foley found Picard all alone driving the net later in the period and he put home his team-high sixth of the season to give the Prowlers a 3-2 lead. Scantlebury struck again on the power play with just over two minutes to go in the frame to give his team a two-goal advantage heading into the third.

Nilsson brought the Sea Wolves back within one with under five minutes to play, but Scantlebury completed the hat trick into the empty net to seal the deal. After some penalties in the final minute, Scantlebury found Freeborn for one more with 27 seconds left.

Scantlebury finished with the first Prowlers hat trick since Freeborn did it in Watertown on April 8 of last season plus an assist. Freeborn added two goals and two helpers. Picard had a goal and an assist while Alex Johnson and Davide Gaeta dished out two assists apiece. Makar Sokolov made 23 saves to move to 3-0-0 on the season.

Nilsson's two goals led the way for Mississippi while Joseph Sheppard made 26 saves in the loss.

The Prowlers travel to Winston-Salem to visit the Carolina Thunderbirds on Dec. 1, 2 and 3. All of those games will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

