Big 2nd Period Propels Rockers in Win vs Elmira

Elmira, NY - The Motor City Rockers were not sluggish on tryptophan after eating Thanksgiving Turkey yesterday as it skated to a 3-2 win over Elmira on Friday night.

After a tightly contested first period, the RiverSharks got on the board first on the power play in the second.

The puck moved through center onto the stick of Steven Klinck who entered the zone. As he did Klinck found Darius Davidson who executed a perfect backdoor cut toward the net. Davidson scooped the pass and moved it to his backhand for a quick 1-0 lead with 12:17 to play in the middle frame.

The Rockers were able to rattle off three straight goals to take a commanding 3-1 lead after that.

With 10:42 left in the second, Jamie Milam chipped the puck off a RiverShark stick and ahead to Scott Coash for a clean breakaway. Coash raced into the offensive zone deked to his backhand and finished through the five-hole for a 1-1 game. Coash broke the tie, 2-1, six minutes later when he put away a loose puck rebound off a hard shot by Mike Winn for his second of the game. The goal gave Coash seven goals on the season and increased his point streak to 5-games.

57 seconds later the third goal came off an odd-man rush. TJ Delany picked up a loose puck in the defensive zone and offered a no-look pass to Nick Magill-Diaz. Magill-Diaz walked the puck into the offensive zone with Jonathan Juliano trailing. Juliano picked up the drop pass and waited for Delany to join the play and centered the puck to the 6-foot-6 Forward who earned his first goal of the season for a 3-1 lead with 3:51 to play in the 2nd period.

Klinck added his second point of the night in the third period when he fired the puck inside the nearside circle and beat Trevor Babin's glove side for his goal of the season. The goal cut into the lead 3-2 with 11:33 to play in the final period.

Motor City was able to kill much of the clock with clean possessions and a power play late in the period that the Rockers used to kill time and not add an insurance goal. It also prevented the RiverSharks from pulling Spencer Kozlowski for an extra attacker.

The Rockers and RiverSharks will play their final game at First Arena at on Saturday at 6:05pm.

