Matonak Plays Hero, Bobcats Beat Zydeco 3-2

BATON ROGUE, LA - In another tightly contested game between the FPHL's two newest teams, this time it was the Blue Ridge Bobcats who found a way to come through in the clutch. Dominic Matonak put home the game winning goaal with just 8 seconds left in regulation to lift the Bobcats to a 3-2 win over the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

Noah Robinson and Brendan Hussey scored in the first and second periods respectively, but the Zydeco were shut down after Hussey's marker in the middle frame.

Dave Nicoletti mashed home his first goal of the season, smashing home a rebound off of a Kyle Stevens wraparound shot. The goal game at 13:42 of the second and cut the Baton Rouge lead in half.

Cody Oakes found the back of the net off a backdoor feed from Savva Smirnov to tie the game at 2 a little over halfway through the third.

The Bobcats outshot the Zydeco a whopping 36-13 in the final two periods combined.

Blue Ridge picks up 4 of 6 possible standings points on the weekend and improves to 2-7-1 on the season.

The Bobcats return home next weekend to host the Columbus River Dragons. Tickets are available at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

